



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hit and run driver is being sought in an Opa-locka crash that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened early Sunday morning at NW 22nd Avenue and 135th Street.

The impact of the crash caused one vehicle to roll over.

Miami-Dade firefighters used the Jaws of Life to save two people who were trapped inside.

“It was kind of a difficult scenario being that the vehicle was on its side and the victims were trapped on top of each other,” Fire Captain Christopher Morales said.

Firefighters say this took a while because they didn’t want to cause more pain to the man and woman inside.

“Once we were able to get the vehicle stabilized on its side, we were able to take the roof off from the side without damaging or causing anymore injury to the victims,” Morales said.

The two people were taken to a field nearby where they were then airlifted to the hospital. Hours after the helicopter left, car parts were left scattered in a grassy area. There were also beer bottles. Opa-locka police believe they were from the suspect’s car.

Firefighters said the vehicle that caused the crash also flipped over.

“The vehicle that was overturned on its roof had no victims inside,” Morales said.

Investigators don’t know who the driver is since he ran off. His passenger stayed and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the driver was drunk when he fled the scene. When taken into custody, he’ll be charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.