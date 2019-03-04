



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami police officer was injured in an overnight crash in Coral Gables.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on US1 near Riviera Drive.

Miami police say the officer was on his way home when the driver of an SUV, traveling in the opposite direction, lost control, jumped the median and hit the police cruiser.

The officer was taken to Doctor’s Hospital with a broken wrist.

The person in the SUV got out and ran but was eventually caught and is now begin detained by police.