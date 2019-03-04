  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hollywood Police, Local TV, South Broward High School


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Some tense moments for students and parents at South Broward High in Hollywood on Monday morning.

Police officers were sent to the school after the department received a call about a ‘trespasser’ on campus.

That triggered a Code Red around 9:45 a.m. and the school was put on lockdown.

Police were able to determine that a student, who may have trying to avoid detention, caused a disturbance and that led to the call.

The student was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

Police said no threats or weapons were involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s