HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Some tense moments for students and parents at South Broward High in Hollywood on Monday morning.
Police officers were sent to the school after the department received a call about a ‘trespasser’ on campus.
That triggered a Code Red around 9:45 a.m. and the school was put on lockdown.
Police were able to determine that a student, who may have trying to avoid detention, caused a disturbance and that led to the call.
The student was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.
Police said no threats or weapons were involved.