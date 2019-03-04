



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Some tense moments for students and parents at South Broward High in Hollywood on Monday morning.

Police officers were sent to the school after the department received a call about a ‘trespasser’ on campus.

That triggered a Code Red around 9:45 a.m. and the school was put on lockdown.

Police were able to determine that a student, who may have trying to avoid detention, caused a disturbance and that led to the call.

The student was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

Police said no threats or weapons were involved.