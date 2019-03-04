



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial of a former North Miami police officer.

Jonathan Aledda is charged with attempted manslaughter and negligence for his role in an incident in July of 2016 which made national headlines.

Cell phone video captured behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey with his hands in the air, along with a patient with autism that he was caring for.

Kinsey had been trying to get the patent back to a facility.

Police got a call about a possibly suicidal man who may have a weapon.

Kinsey yelled to officers that his patient was only holding a toy truck, but an arrest report says Aledda fired three shots anyway, one of which hit Kinsey.

The shooting led to the firing of the North Miami police chief and the suspension of a police commander, for allegedly lying about his part in the shooting.