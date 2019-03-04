



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a gunman who killed a man and injured a child early Sunday morning.

It happened outside the busy Dave & Buster’s in the Oakwood Plaza off Sheridan Street near I-95.

Freddie Jean-Charles, 31, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the arcade around 1 a.m.

A 10-year-old boy was also hit by a bullet. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and later released.

We’ve learned Charles was released from prison in 2013. He had a muddied past filled with felonies.

But he appeared to bring no trouble to the fun-filled restaurant until he walked outside.

Nitza Fontanez, who was at the restaurant at the time said, “What if I got hit? I probably wouldn’t be standing here right now.”

“It makes me not want to come back,” she continued.

Dave and busters issued this statement that reads in part:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on the outskirts of our parking lot. Our thoughts and prayers are with the impacted family. We are cooperating fully with authorities to assist them in this investigation.”

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

