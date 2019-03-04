



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Juan Guaidó, interim President of Venezuela, spoke about his return to his country on Monday after a 10-day tour throughout Latin America.

Guaidó is said to be flying home from Quito, Ecuador despite warnings of his impending arrest upon arrival.

“I’m going home. I return to continue working for our route and to strengthen the internal pressure that allows us to liberate our country,” said Guaidó through his Twitter account.

He also shared an audio message with his followers:

“By the time you hear this message, I will be on my way home. I have traveled the continent looking for the highest levels of support for the restoration of democracy in our country, and that mission has been fulfilled,” explained Guaidó.

Guaidó is expected in Caracas Monday at a local rally that will serve as a meeting point for the demonstrations convened in his support.

The Nicolas Maduro regime has said that Guaidó would be arrested upon his return to Venezuela.

Maduro said there is a judicial order for his arrest. He says the judiciary had ordered Guaidó not to leave the country, but that he had defied that order.

On the other hand, Guaidó, as the head of the National Assembly, counts with immunity from prosecution.

The United States and other countries in the region have been firm about Guaidó’s security. They have in so many words, said that any harm to Guaidó or his family would represent an escalation of hostilities that could possibly lead to military intervention.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said, “All cards are on the table.”

Elliott Abrams, envoy of the State Department in Venezuela, expressed his concern regarding Guaidó’s return.

“Several officials of the Maduro regime have threatened to arrest him. Certainly, we hope he can go home safely,” Abrams said.

“We know that there are dozens and dozens of other governments that share that concern. I think if he were arrested on his return, he would see a very big reaction from the Venezuelan people and the international community.”