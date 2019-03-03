



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Miami that may also be a hit and run.

The wreck happened at Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the two vehicles involved in the crash collided at the intersection.

One of the vehicles flipped upside down while the other landed on its side against a power pole, trapping two individuals inside.

Officers believe at least one person from the overturned car fled the scene on foot.

The two victims trapped inside the second car had to be extricated and were transported to Aventura Trauma Center.