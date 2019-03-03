  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:45 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Extricated, Hit and Run Crash, Local TV, Miami, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Rollover Crash


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Miami that may also be a hit and run.

The wreck happened at Northwest 22nd Avenue and 135th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the two vehicles involved in the crash collided at the intersection.

One of the vehicles flipped upside down while the other landed on its side against a power pole, trapping two individuals inside.

Officers believe at least one person from the overturned car fled the scene on foot.

The two victims trapped inside the second car had to be extricated and were transported to Aventura Trauma Center.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s