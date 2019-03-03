  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Pompano Beach woman’s estranged husband has been charged with her murder.

44-year-old Jon Eberle went before a judge on Saturday.

Deuputies say they found Tammy Ramos-Eberle shot dead inside her home Friday afternoon.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots coming from the house on Southeast 13th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Eberle was not there when deputies arrived.

He was brought in for questioning after a traffic stop.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told CBS4 the couple’s children may have seen their father with a gun.

“Somebody said that they saw him with a gun and he asked them to leave so they ran to a neighbor,” said the neighbor. “I worry about them, what they see, what they heard.”

Eberle is charged with murder and being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

