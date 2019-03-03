



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police have identified the pilot of this now heavily damaged banner plane.

Police say 28-year-old Derek Morgan was killed after the plane crashed into a Fort Lauderdale Beach condo building Friday, along Ocean Drive near Oakland Park Boulevard.

Since then, crews removed the wreckage which mostly fell onto the building’s pool deck shortly after the initial impact.

Workers also removed parts of the plane from a condo on the 16th floor.

“The wreckage will be taken to a secure location where we will carry on with our examination later on,” Tim Monville with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board spent Saturday talking to neighbors and witnesses.

They’re also on the hunt for more surveillance video showing the moments before the crash.

“We are looking at some nearby high rises to see if there’s security video in addition to what been already broadcast,” Monville said.

Federal investigators say Morgan took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines and flew above Fort Lauderdale Beach.

About an hour after taking off, he crashed. It’s still unclear why the pilot had trouble.

“He is a new hire to the family. He has only been with us for five or six weeks. He completed his training a week or so ago. He was still out getting comfortable with the routes,” Aerial Banners Owner Bob Benyo said.

The owner of Aerial Banners says his 60 employees are heartbroken over the loss of the pilot.

While trying to help workers cope with the loss, he is helping federal investigators get to the bottom of what went wrong.

“We are dealing with the highest level of the company. He’s being very supportive. Very responsive but again, it’s too early to tell,” Monville said.

The NTSB says the focus for Sunday is getting experts to look at the engine and airframe. It’s still unclear when they’ll have an answer.