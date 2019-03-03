



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – They are incredibly talented, professional and dedicated students with a passion for theater.

They are the Miami Palmetto Senior High School drama team and they are taking their talents to one of the most important and largest festival for drama students in the world.

“I am ecstatic that we were chosen. The fact that we were chosen feels unreal to me, from when I started doing this in 6th grade, I never thought that something like this would happen” said student Ethan Rousso.

The student will be performing on the main stage at the Florida State Thespian Festival in Tampa where more than 10,000 students will be participating.

“This a huge honor for our school as well as our community, particularly for the thespians,” said their drama teacher Robin Barson.

Barson added that it’s been years since a Miami Dade County Public School has been chosen for the honor. They’ll be performing in front of thousands the Tony award-winning smash hit musical the “Drowsy Chaperone”.

“It’s been really exciting, the teachers and students are coming up to me, my friends, telling me what a great job we are doing. They are so excited for us. The school has also been very supportive,” said student Jake Zimelman.

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for these student actors and entire crew as they watch their dreams come to life.

On a side note, several students have been nominated for a Jimmy Award which is similar to a Tony Award but for high school student.

Congratulations to all of them!