DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — An ongoing investigation in South Florida after a deadly incident involving a vehicle.

Mugshot for 39-year-old Elson Silencieux. (Source: Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office)

Police say a man hit two women with his van, killing one of them during a dispute in Florida.

The Delray Beach Police Department told local media that 39-year-old Elson Silencieux had been doing work at the women’s house when the three began arguing on Friday.

Detectives say Silencieux then hit 59-year-old Marie Ambroise and her 28-year-old daughter with his Chevy van as he was leaving their house. Ambroise died after being taken to a hospital, and her daughter was treated and released.

The man fled the scene but was found and detained later in a neighboring city.

Delray Beach police continue to investigate the woman’s death.

