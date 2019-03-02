



SOUTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Top Chef Alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth have brought their popular New York eatery, Root & Bone to South Miami.

The couple have been together for many years, both professionally and personally.

They just got married in January after the opening of the new South Miami location.

They also have Stiltsville on Miami Beach.

Root & Bone has a lot of Southern charm and includes a Root Tartare on the menu, which is a vegan spin on the class steak tartare.

Booth says the dish is a delicious blend of rainbow beets and carrots, combined with black garlic that gives it a umami flavor of steak.

If you want to try it at home, here’s the recipe.

ROOT TARTARE Serves 2-4

Ingredients

2 lbs. Red Beets, peeled and cut into 1″ pieces

2 lbs. Carrots, peeled and cut into 1″ pieces

Steam Beets and Carrots for 4 minutes.

Grind through meat grinder or pulse in food processor.

Black Garlic Aioli

2 cups Mayonnaise (vegan mayonnaise can be substituted)

1 oz. Black Garlic, peeled (can be found in most specialty grocery stores or online)

Salt and ground Black Pepper to taste

Make sure the mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise is very cold before starting. In a blender, blend the black garlic with mayonnaise until completely smooth. Make sure there are no chunks of garlic. Season with salt and pepper and pulse to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. For this recipe you only need half a cup so you can refrigerate the rest for up to 2-3 weeks.

Tartare

Ground Beets and Carrots

½ cup Black Garlic Aioli

3 tbs Chives, minced + extra for garnish

3 tbs Dijon

1 tbs Capers, chopped

1 tbs Olive Oil

Salt and Black Pepper to Taste

Mix ingredients together and transfer to serving bowl. Garnish with chives and serve with your favorite potato chips or crackers.