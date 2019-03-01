



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement is making a public plea to save lives by sending a reminder, “If you don’t wear a seatbelt you will get a ticket.”

The Florida Highway Patrol has joined local and national law enforcement officers for the national ‘Click It or Ticket’ safety belt enforcement campaign for the month of March.

Officials say 41 percent of those killed in crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

“FHP’s goal and mission is to save lives through education and enforcement campaigns such as Click It or Ticket,” said Colonel Gene Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The FHP will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners on such initiatives to pave the way to A Safer Florida.”

FHP reminds all drivers that Florida law requires the use of seat belts in a motor vehicle.

Officials say that wearing a seat belt will keep you:

• From being ejected from the vehicle.

• From being thrown against other passengers, the steering wheel or the windshield.

• Behind the wheel where you can control the vehicle.

Click It or Ticket is about awareness, education and enforcement from the men and women who are there responding to heartbreaking scenes.

