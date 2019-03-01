



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida City woman, known as the ‘Kickball Mom’ and her family, who lost everything during a house fire may not be able to move back into their home.

Samantha Mitchell, her husband, and their six children, were left homeless after a devastating fire caused by a faulty hoverboard.

Samantha is known as the “Kickball Mom” because of the program she started and pays for, which allows a couple dozen neighborhood kids to play kickball at the park,

keeping them off the streets and out of trouble.

It’s a program she promises to find a way to continue.

We are happy to say that Neighbors4Neighbors has received nearly $4,000 in donations for the Mitchell family.

If you would like to help the Mitchell family, you can get in touch with Neighbors4Neighbors. You can call them at 305-597-4404 or go to the website, Neighbors4Neighbors.org