By Lisa Petrillo
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is the end of an era for Tyler Perry’s Madea.

The eleventh installment of the successful movie franchise, ‘A Madea Family Funeral,’ is the rowdy and righteous matriarch’s last hurrah.

It’s creator and star, Tyler Perry, is hanging up her wigs and going out on a high note.

The Madea franchise has raked in almost half a billion dollars in worldwide ticket sales not including this final film.

So what is Perry going to do next?

He has his own movie studio and has big plans to produce, direct, and star in other films and projects.

Perry sat down with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo to talk about his future and the new film, which is open in theaters now.

