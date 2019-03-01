  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Gun Reform, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, School Shooting


TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, in which 17 students and staff members lost their lives, lawmakers have filed dozens of gun bills for consideration in the upcoming legislative session.

Lawmakers quickly passed new gun restrictions last year in the wake of the Parkland shootings, but the debate about guns is far from over as the Republican-controlled Legislature begins its 60-day session on Tuesday.

Democrats want bans on assault rifles and large capacity magazines. Republicans have filed bills to allow guns on college campuses and to allow private and religious schools to designate people to carry guns.

One bill that is moving forward is an expansion of a new law that allows some teachers to carry guns in schools. The bill would allow all teachers to be eligible for the program.

