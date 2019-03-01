



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One person is dead after a small plane crashes into a building in Fort Lauderdale Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan says the bright yellow plane was a banner plane.

“The banner plane made contact with a high-rise building between the 16th and 17th floor,” said Chief Gollan on CBS4 News at Noon. He said the building was under construction and the plane fell to the pool deck.

The pilot did not survive. There were no other injuries.

The building, called The Berkeley South, is located at 3015 North Ocean Boulevard.

The building’s balconies and pool deck have been under construction for more than a year but the 18-story building is occupied.

Residents say they heard the crash around 11:55 a.m. then a loud boom, which is when the plane hit the 17th floor and fell to the pool deck.

The fire alarm went off and about a hundred people were evacuated.

A1A is shutdown both northbound and southbound just south of Oakland Park Boulevard.