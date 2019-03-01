



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who barricaded himself inside an apartment in North Miami Beach has been detained by police.

It happened at an apartment complex at NE 15th Avenue and NE 168th Street.

Neighbors told CBS4 that a man had locked himself in an apartment with a three-year-old child. Police have not confirmed that information.

A SWAT team was called in to assist North Miami Beach police and Aventura police.

After the man surrendered, North Miami Beach police said there is no threat to the community.

No injuries were reported.