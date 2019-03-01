



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — New dash-cam video released by the Florida Highway Patrol has some revealing images of one of Florida’s most influential lobbyists after his arrest Sunday night for DUI.

The video obtained by CBS4’s Peter D’Oench shows Ron Book as wobbly and losing his balance several times while being asked to walk a straight line during a field sobriety test. The images coincide with the initial report from FHP in which a trooper said he was in danger of falling down during the test.

Before Book is seen walking, an FHP trooper gives him a battery of instructions and he finally says “I want you to put your right foot directly across like so.” Book starts walking and then is seen losing his balance.

Before he takes that walk, he is heard telling the trooper, “I have bad knees.”

“You have bad knees, OK,” says the trooper. “Is there anything else I need to know about?”

“Bad ankles, bad knees,” says Book.

“Bad ankle, bad knees, ok,” says the trooper.

Book then says he has “14 years of running track.”

D’Oench spoke with Book on Friday but he told him he could not comment about the dash cam video because he had not seen it and not spoken with his attorney.

On Monday, Book told CBS4 that the dash cam video might help him.

“I had a car accident,” he said. “When you see the video you’ll see what it says.”

Now there could be some lingering questions.

Book, 66, is facing three charges – a first-offense charge of DUI, refusal to submit to a DUI test and DUI with damage to a person or property. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

According to an FHP report, Book was involved in an accident with another driver on I-595 just east of Nob Hill Road.

According to FHP the accident scene involving a rollover but it did not indicate which rolled over – Book’s Lamborghini or the other vehicle.

Book told a trooper that he was in a middle lane when he collided with a driver that cut him from the right.

Troopers noted that the statement was inconsistent with the damage to Book’s car. It had front end damage on the left – not on the right.

When talking with Book, the trooper noted his slurred speech and noticed the odor of alcohol.

When asked if he would do a field sobriety test, Book replied ‘yes’, according to his arrest report.

During the tests, Book reportedly was not able to smoothly follow the tip of a pen with his eyes and couldn’t keep his balance in walking a straight line.

Midway through the FHP report, the trooper misspelled Book’s name and begins referring to him as ‘Cook’.

“I told Mr. Cook I was conducting a criminal Investigation for DUI,” the trooper writes.

After the sobriety tests, Book was placed under arrest and taken to the Broward County DUI Center where he refused to do a breath test.

After his release from jail Monday afternoon, Book told reporters, “I had a car accident, period. When you see the video you’ll see what it says.”

FHP indicates the field sobriety test was recorded.

When asked about the DUI, Book replied, “I have cancer. I am taking a number of medications, period.”

Book has a home in Plantation. His clients include AutoNation, Ashbritt, and a number of government entities including Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Book’s daughter is State Senator Lauren Book, a survivor and tireless advocate for sexually-abused children.

