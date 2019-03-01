



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly burned her daughter’s foot on a stove as a punishment for misbehaving.

Ft. Lauderdale police went to the home of Kimberly Mervil, 21, to check on a call about child abuse.

The person who made the call told the officer that Mervil had admitted to becoming upset after her daughter misbehaved.

Mervil reportedly turned on the stove, waited until got hot, and then picked up her daughter and burned the child’s foot on the heel.

Mervil then refused to take the girl to the hospital because she feared getting arrested, according to her arrest report.

The girl was taken to the Nancy J. Cotterman Center, a victim’s treatment center, where she said her mother had burned her foot and told her not to tell anyone.

The center noted she had a burn about three-quarters of an inch on her right heel.

On Thursday, February 28th, Mervil turned herself in to the police.

She’s been charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

During a hearing Friday, a judge set bond at $10,000 and ordered her to wear an ankle monitor if released.