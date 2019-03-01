



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of South Florida congresswomen have lauded two gun reform bills that passed in the US House.

Standing with mothers who lost children to gun violence, Rep. Debbie Mucarsell-Powell and Rep. Donna Shalala claimed a historic breakthrough in Congress.

The two bills will close several gun purchase loopholes and require universal background checks.

“This was an effort that has been coming for years,” said Mucarsell-Powell.

In a speech to a small crowd at the Gould’s neighborhood community center, Shalala and Mucarsel talked about the battle with their Republican counterparts on what was ultimately a bipartisan effort. In the end, the bills did garner some Republican votes.

Shalala said if passed, the bills will have a real impact on South Florida.

“The Miami-Dade Youth Fair Grounds they hold a gun show every year, no one who goes there to buy a gun needed to complete a background check, that’s a loophole, we have closed that loophole,” she said to cheers.

It’s important to note that though the bills passed in the House, they face significant hurdles to pass in the Senate.