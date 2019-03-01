  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun Reform, Local TV, Rielle Creighton


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of South Florida congresswomen have lauded two gun reform bills that passed in the US House.

Standing with mothers who lost children to gun violence, Rep. Debbie Mucarsell-Powell and Rep. Donna Shalala claimed a historic breakthrough in Congress.

The two bills will close several gun purchase loopholes and require universal background checks.

“This was an effort that has been coming for years,” said Mucarsell-Powell.

In a speech to a small crowd at the Gould’s neighborhood community center, Shalala and Mucarsel talked about the battle with their Republican counterparts on what was ultimately a bipartisan effort. In the end, the bills did garner some Republican votes.

Shalala said if passed, the bills will have a real impact on South Florida.

“The Miami-Dade Youth Fair Grounds they hold a gun show every year, no one who goes there to buy a gun needed to complete a background check, that’s a loophole, we have closed that loophole,” she said to cheers.

It’s important to note that though the bills passed in the House, they face significant hurdles to pass in the Senate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s