



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4. Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we are meeting Master Sgt. William DeAngel.

William who goes by “Buddy” served in the United States Air Force from January 1996 to February 2016. He says he knew the military was a place he would end up.

Master Sgt. DeAngel was in airfield management where he took care of the runways, managed the taxiway and made sure they were all up to standards. He was deployed seven times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Southern Watch.

“Any time I got deployed in the military I was the airfield manager at each deployed location; I went especially to Iraq. The three times I went to Iraq sometimes the repairs had to happen in hours so whenever I got to deploy I really felt a sense of pride. A life of service is exactly what I chose. I am honored to be able to do it for my nation and now come down to the county and do it right here in South Florida,” said DeAngel.

Master Sgt. William “Buddy” DeAngel was recognized at a recent Florida Panthers game and with his family by his side; he proudly stood up and waved at the fan-filled arena as they stood for several minutes honoring this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS 4, we would like to say thank you Master Sgt. William “Buddy” DeAngel for your service and dedication.