



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Here’s your chance to land a side gig eating chocolate. Cadbury has an opening for a chocolate taste tester, no prior experience is necessary.

The chosen candidate will receive training to develop their taste buds.

The job opening also says testers must be able to offer objective and honest feedback, have a passion for all things chocolate and be able to properly communicate the subtleties between flavors and textures in candy.

The part time job pays $14 dollars an hour, and requires seven and a half hours of work each week. But you’ll have to move to England to land the role.

You can apply on their website.

Applications close March 8.

Those with certain food restrictions or allergies may not find this job suitable. Taste testers will be required to test products with gluten, nuts and dairy.