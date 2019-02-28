



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If cooking with love is a true sign of a good chef, then cooking with your true love might be even better!

Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth have been together for many years both professionally, we’re joining them here at their newest eatery, Root & Bone in South Miami, (they also have Stiltsville on Miami Beach) but also personally.

The two got married back in January and have figured out that delicate balance between work and family.

“How to work together and how not to work together is something we’ve learned a lot about and I think right now. We’re living together quite blissfully right now. The forever the honeymoon phase,” the chefs said laughing.

The restaurant was actually designed by Janine, giving it a light and warm vibe. It’s a charming mix of old and new and as for the name…

“We scattered the earth for the perfect name and Janine’s father said everyone needs wings to fly and bones to make you strong and wings to let you fly. We’ve taken that name and made it sort of the concept too when you see what we’re cooking today. I stuck to more of the bone side things she stocks to the roots. Everything we eat, everything we are comes from roots or bones,” said Jeff.

Watching them work the kitchen you see what he means. Jeff, who was raised in the south, is prepping Barbeque Bruleed Spare Ribs with burned brown sugar and pickled chilis.

While his Australian born wife, Janine, is focusing on veggies with a strawberry and goat cheese salad.

“The croquette with goat cheese with the arugula salad is special,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo “Yeah the goat cheese croquette has lemon zest and fresh herbs. It’s a very light nice touch to the strawberry salad,” said Janine

Then they dig into those messy and marvelous ribs.

“I watched you season those ribs in the kitchen and there is so much on it but nothing is overwhelming, it all blends together so well,” said Petrillo.

“They are meant to fall off bone,” said Janine.

Next, the must-have Root & Bone signature dish – the sweet tea brined fried chicken topped with dried lemon dust.

“There’s no grease. It’s so crunchy, I love it,” said Petrillo.

“We brine the chicken in sweet tea. Tea has tannins and they tenderize the meat. You get a sweet lemon tea flavor. It’s a play on sun tea,” said Janine.

Root & Bone is opened 7 days a week lunch and dinner. Brunch and live music on weekends.

For more info visit www.rootnbone.com/mia.