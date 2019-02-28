



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a busy time at the Miami Seaquarium with a number of comings and goings in just the past few days.

Ten rescued sea turtles and three manatees arrived this week for rehabilitation and the marine park said goodbye Thursday to Twizzler the manatee.

After a successful rehabilitation, Twizzler left Miami Seaquarium and was released back to Florida waters in Port of the Islands Marina in Naples.

Twizzler was rescued in September 2018 from the waters off Naples after being found severely emaciated.

After receiving medical treatment at the park for six monthS, Twizzler is fully recovered and currently weighs about 850 pounds.

CBS4 Photojournalist Rafael Murciano captured the comings and goings at the park.