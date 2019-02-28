Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured as a sailboat crashed into a railway bridge in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon.
Brightline train service was stopped after the sailboat’s mast struck the bridge on the New River.
Chopper 4 was over the scene showing the disabled vessel with a broken mast.
There is no word on who was injured or if the injuries were life-threatening.
The boat was eventually moved away from the bridge and rail service was restored.
The US Coast Guard is investigating the incident.