



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was injured as a sailboat crashed into a railway bridge in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday afternoon.

Brightline train service was stopped after the sailboat’s mast struck the bridge on the New River.

Chopper 4 was over the scene showing the disabled vessel with a broken mast.

There is no word on who was injured or if the injuries were life-threatening.

The boat was eventually moved away from the bridge and rail service was restored.

The US Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

