



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Allapattah.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of NW 22nd Avenue.

Miami police say he was sitting in a car when someone fired into it.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a dark Chevy Malibu with what appeared to be nine bullet holes in its windshield.

The man, who was hit twice, was able to make it to a nearby apartment to call for help.

Police have not released his name or said led up to the shooting.