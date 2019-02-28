



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crisis in Venezuelan was the focus of a discussion Thursday morning by experts and professors at Florida International University.

They touched on the new sanctions the US placed on Venezuela this week, recent clashes over humanitarian aid near borders, and what the future may hold for the politically troubled nation.

On Thursday, interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó makes his first visit to Brazil where he will meet with President Jair Bolsonaro in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, a group of President Nicolas Maduro’s supporters interrupted a meeting of Venezuela’s General Assembly. The protesters identified themselves as members of the Union of Workers of the Legislative Power. They chanted against Guaidó, yelling “peace for Venezuela” and said they are against possible military intervention.

In Geneva, diplomats walked out during a speech by Venezuelan foreign minister Jorge Arreaza who condemned any possible use of force against the Maduro regime as a violation of the UN charter. He also said a meeting between President Trump and Maduro would be beneficial for solving the crisis.