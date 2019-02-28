



SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida’s red tide, which plagued the Sunshine state’s coastline for 15 months, is one of the five worst toxic algae events in the state’s recorded history, according to experts.

State lawmakers from southwest Florida met with scientists on Tuesday at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.

The Herald-Tribune reports Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton told the lawmakers the red tide that began in November 2017 and appeared to clear this month was the fifth-longest in duration.

The longest was a 30-month red tide that began in 1994 and ended in 1997.

Sutton said more money was needed for research into ways to limit the impacts of red tide.

Some local lawmakers also are seeking new regulations to limit the flow of nutrients that feed algae blooms.

The 15 month long bloom caused respiratory irritations in people and killed vast numbers of sea turtles, manatees, dolphins and fish.

