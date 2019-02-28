



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A high tech doorbell caught an arsonist in the act in Pembroke Pines.

Wednesday just after 12:30 a.m., it recorded a person in a hoodie walk up to Cadillac ATS parked in front of a home in the 7800 block of NW 15th Court. The person then walked around the car from back to front pouring some sort of liquid on it.

A few seconds later the rear of the car bursts into flames which quickly spread to the front as the person ran off.

The homeowner, Patricia Lordi, said her daughter woke her up after she heard a loud bang and the car alarm going off.

Lordi, who has owned less than a year, has no idea why anyone would do this to her, according to the Sun-Sentinel. She added that she didn’t recognize the person in the video.

Pembroke Pines police checked with her neighbors to see if maybe they had surveillance video of the person before or after the fire.