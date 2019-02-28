



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Do you have reservations for the highly anticipated Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators football game at the end of August? If the answer is yes, you may have to change those reservations.

AP first reported Miami and Florida are discussing whether to move their season-opener up a week to Aug. 24.

A joint statement released Thursday by Miami, Florida, ESPN, Florida Citrus Sports and College Football 150th Anniversary Organization confirms the possible move.

The statement reads, “This past December, Miami, Florida and Florida Citrus Sports were approached by ESPN, who had the College Football 150th organization’s support (the entity overseeing the upcoming season-long celebration), to explore interest in moving the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando to August 24 as part of a special kick off day celebrating the sports 150th anniversary season. This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida. In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise. Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly.”

This means while both teams are agreeable to the move it will have to be approved by the NCAA.

The teams are scheduled to play Aug. 31 in Orlando, Florida.

If it does move, the game would remain in Orlando and serve as a marquee, prime-time kickoff to what will be celebrated as the 150th season of college football. It also would necessitate Florida and Miami to open their training camps early, which would also require NCAA approval.

There is a Football Championship Subdivision game also scheduled for Aug. 24.

The 150th anniversary of college football is set to be recognized all around the college game this year — at the FBS and FCS levels, to NCAA Divisions II and III and the NAIA. It’s widely believed that the first game was Nov. 6, 1869, when Princeton played Rutgers.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)