



SOUTHWEST RANCHES (CBSMiami) – Do you recognize the woman in this video?

According to Davie police, she committed grand theft from a Lowe’s Store in Southwest Ranches by simply walking out the door with a shopping cart full of unpaid items.

According to police, the woman committed the crime on February 20th at the Lowe’s Store located at 6600 SW 160 Avenue.

Police say the woman seen in the video filled a shopping cart with almost $1,200 in tools then simply pushed it out of the store and left in an older model Green Buick LeSabre.

If anyone recognizes her or has any information about this crime they are asked to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).