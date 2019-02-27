



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Looking to try the top steakhouses around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Truluck’s

Photo: truluck’s/yelp

Topping the list is Truluck’s. Located at 777 Brickell Ave. in Brickell, the steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated high-end steakhouse in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 877 reviews on Yelp.

2. Toro Toro

Photo: Toro Toro/Yelp

Next up is downtown’s Toro Toro, situated at 100 Chopin Plaza With 4.5 stars out of 858 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, tapas bar and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

3. The Capital Grille

Photo: the capital grille/Yelp

Brickell’s The Capital Grille, located at 444 Brickell Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 573 reviews.

4. Edge Steak & Bar

Photo: george t./yelp

Edge Steak & Bar, a steakhouse and New American spot that offers seafood and more in Brickell, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 360 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1435 Brickell Ave., Floor 7 to see for yourself.