



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A crook was caught on camera stocking up on electronics at a Target and then walking out the door without paying for any of it.

But thanks to the actions of a quick-thinking employee, she was taken into custody within the hour.

Security cameras captured 25-year-old Jasmine McCartney walking into the Target store on S Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach around 8 a.m.

McCartney then filled a shopping cart with more than $2,000 in electronics including computer kits, televisions and Wi-Fi routers.

She then reportedly skipped the check out line, walked out of the store with the cart and went to a waiting gray Nissan.

One of the store’s loss prevention workers recognized McCartney as a repeat-offender and contacted a Broward sheriff’s deputy.

About 40 minutes later, BSO Pompano Beach deputies noticed a gray car parked at 704 NW Fifth Ave. Deputies determined that the Nissan had a stolen license plate and attempted to make a traffic stop.

McCartney, who was behind the wheel, reportedly took off to the 400 block of Northwest 10th Avenue in Pompano Beach where she fled into a house. Her passenger, Tiffany Sharpe, 26, also ran only to be caught a short time later by deputies. McCartney was found in the home and arrested.

Inside the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the stolen goods along with drugs.

McCartney, who had two warrants for previous robberies, faces a litany of new charges including theft, fleeing from deputies and possessing illegal drugs. Sharpe faces five charges including trespassing in a conveyance and resisting an officer.