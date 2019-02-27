WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A crook was caught on camera stocking up on electronics at a Target and then walking out the door without paying for any of it.

But thanks to the actions of a quick-thinking employee, she was taken into custody within the hour.

Security cameras captured 25-year-old Jasmine McCartney walking into the Target store on S Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach around 8 a.m.

McCartney then filled a shopping cart with more than $2,000 in electronics including computer kits, televisions and Wi-Fi routers.

She then reportedly skipped the check out line, walked out of the store with the cart and went to a waiting gray Nissan.

Jasmine McCartney (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

One of the store’s loss prevention workers recognized McCartney as a repeat-offender and contacted a Broward sheriff’s deputy.

About 40 minutes later, BSO Pompano Beach deputies noticed a gray car parked at 704 NW Fifth Ave. Deputies determined that the Nissan had a stolen license plate and attempted to make a traffic stop.

McCartney, who was behind the wheel, reportedly took off to the 400 block of Northwest 10th Avenue in Pompano Beach where she fled into a house. Her passenger, Tiffany Sharpe, 26, also ran only to be caught a short time later by deputies. McCartney was found in the home and arrested.

Tiffany Sharpe (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Inside the vehicle, deputies reportedly found the stolen goods along with drugs.

McCartney, who had two warrants for previous robberies, faces a litany of new charges including theft, fleeing from deputies and possessing illegal drugs. Sharpe faces five charges including trespassing in a conveyance and resisting an officer.

