The Western Conference leading Golden State Warriors are in Miami to face the Miami Heat tonight at 7:30 Eastern Time.

As usual, prior to tonight’s game, the Warriors held their shootaround at American Airlines Arena. But, there were some special attendees at the practice as the Warriors invited several Parkland students to speak to the team and head coach Steve Kerr.

After the students watched the Warriors practice and spoke with Kerr, guard Steph Curry pulled one young man out onto the court and got him involved in the action by throwing an alley oop.

Steph Curry tossing an alley oop to a student from Parkland pic.twitter.com/nDYEic3nt3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 27, 2019

Pretty cool moment from Steph and one that the student will likely remember for awhile. Steph wasn’t the only player interacting with the kids as both Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala were seen sitting and chatting with the students after practice.