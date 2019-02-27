



RIVIERA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Gunfire inside the Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Palm Beach County.

This happened early Wednesday evening.

Details of the shooting remain unknown as police have not released much information.

Initial reports are that a double amputee in a wheelchair made his way into the emergency section of the facility.

CBS4 has learned that one shot was fired.

“There was a doctor that was shot,” said witness Gorman Erickson. “I think it is a tragedy. How’d he get in the ER carrying a firearm?”

Several witnesses say the wheelchair-bound shooter made his way into a restroom, loaded a handgun and when discovered, got off a shot.

The victim, who witnesses say is a doctor, was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Reports are that he was shot in the face or neck.

VA Hospital Police and Riviera Beach Police are handling the investigation.

The facility released a statement that read:

“An incident has occurred this evening at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. There is no danger to patients or staff at this time and the area has been secured. We are working with local law enforcement and the investigation remains ongoing.”