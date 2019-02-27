



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Accusing former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson of neglect during last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a House Republican proposed a bill Tuesday to try to strip Peterson of his benefits in the Florida Retirement System.

Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed the bill (HB 1091) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

Peterson, who was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, has drawn widespread scrutiny and criticism for not entering the school Feb. 14, 2018, as a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members.

Peterson retired after the shooting.

Roach’s bill calls for Peterson to lose his benefits in the state retirement system, except for contributions that Peterson made.

