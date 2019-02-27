



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s that time of year again.

Thousands of college students will visit Miami Beach during their Spring Break to bask in the sun on its sandy beaches, party the night away in it clubs, and generally just have a good time.

To handle the crowds expected between March 1st and April 2nd, the city is taking a number of measures.

First off, there will be no drinking alcohol on the beach property. No smoking marijuana goes without saying.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tables, tents, and similar structures will not be permitted on the beach.

The city will also be enforcing occupancy limits for different sections of the beach. Once those areas reach capacity, no one will be allowed in that area in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the general public, according to city officials.

Depending on the size of the crowds, Miami Beach police may close Ocean Drive, or a portion of it, between 5th to 12th streets during peak hours.

“We look forward to hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors who choose to spend their vacation in the fun and sun capital of the world, and we hope these proactive measures will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” said City Manager Jimmy L. Morales in a statement.

The city will also put limits on which streets visitors can use and permit access only to residents and those patrons and employees of

businesses located in the specific area where traffic routes have been limited.

Miami Beach police also plane use license plate readers on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways.

Goodwill Ambassadors will be out on the weekends to provide tips and assistance to beach-goers.