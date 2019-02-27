



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives from dozens of companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair on Wednesday, March 6th in Sunrise.

More than a thousand positions will be available from 30 companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

Companies looking to hire include City Furniture, Colonial Health, DoubleTree By Hilton Ocean Point, Entercom Miami, Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health, the Florida Panthers, Hotwire Communications, Jiffy Lube, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Verizon.

Positions they are looking to fill include drivers, cooks, servers, account representatives, maintenance personnel, manufacturing engineers, nurses, sales reps, security officers, guest services representatives, event staff, and warehouse workers.

So how do you get hired?

First, visit https://www.jobnewsusa.com/events/5bad2118fca7963b151e3558/JobNewsUSA-com-Fort-Lauderdale-Job-Fair-March-6th” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression.

After chatting with a recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Make sure you arrange for childcare the day of the event.

The BB&T Center conducts a security check at the door so ladies please leave the big purses at home, The less stuff that they have to check at the door, the quicker the lines will move and everyone can be inside in the air conditioning.