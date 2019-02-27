



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is a penthouse condominium in Miami Beach with sweeping views that will sweep you off your feet. It is also the largest penthouse in Miami Beach, located 40 floors above the ground at The Continuum, a luxury residential tower.

“This is the largest penthouse on South Beach. It has seven bedrooms and 8 bathrooms,” explains New York’s famed interior designer Cheryl Eisen, President of Interior Marketing Group who gave CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo a tour of Penthouse 2. “It’s four floors and 11-thousand square feet of interior space.”

The tour of the sprawling space begins in the living room, which is all about the views.

“We wanted to keep the focus on the views so we did a layered white on white on white, very earthy very airy,” Eisen explains. “We built these amazing window seats so you could sit here and don’t block the views and we kept everything low profile.”

In the elegant dining room sits a custom-made oversized dining table.

“So Lisa there are four floors so you can either take the elevator or walk up,” she said.

Upstairs, there is the master suite.

“Here we are in the master suite and it’s huge. This is the size of a New York City apartment,” she says. “There’s a living room in here.”

The white onyx master bath is light and open. It includes a large shower with a peekaboo terrace and electric shades.

You won’t find leather seats with cup holders in the elegant screening room. It boasts couches and comfortable chaise lounges.

“We like to do a lounge like, elegant original screening room”, she said.

Upstairs and outside, there is more than six thousand square feet of patio space and has unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean to the east, Fisher Island to the south, the City of Miami Beach to the north and partial views of the downtown Miami skyline to the west.

It is so high you feel like you can fly.

“This scares me, it’s gorgeous but I can’t walk to the edge,” said Petrillo, who is afraid of heights.

The Continuum is located at 100 South Point Drive, where the sky is the limit in living space and luxury.

Penthouse 2 is priced at $48 million.

