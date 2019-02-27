



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you ever quit coffee?

Well, I’m about to.

Starting next week, I’m giving up my beloved coffee. And yes, that includes Cuban cafecito, which as my fellow morning people know, is going to be quite the challenge for me.

It’s only temporary, but it got me wondering how I should expect to feel once I go cold turkey, other than really tired.

So today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down some of the side effects of quitting coffee!

Weight Fluctuations

Weight loss sounds great! But weight gain could happen too! Research shows daily consumption of caffeine in coffee, tea, or soft drinks increases daily sugar levels by nearly 10 percent, boosting the risk of cardiovascular disease and obesity. But coffee can also be an appetite suppressant, so eliminating it could lead to more snacking and a craving for sugary treats, so beware!

Better Sleep

I know the lack of coffee will have me feeling pretty tired at first, but I’m hoping I benefit from the effect of sleeping better at night, too! A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that caffeine intake even six hours before bedtime can disrupt a person’s sleep cycle that night.

Headaches

I know firsthand cutting caffeine causes some pretty bad headaches. When I quit soda for good last year the headaches were rough, and thus, I turned to more coffee. No bueno! To minimize this, you should cut your intake just a little bit every two or three days, rather than just quit coffee altogether.

Antioxidant Loss

Research shows coffee is the number one source of antioxidants in the American diet. These antioxidants help reduce the risk of everything from breast cancer to Parkinson’s and increases bone health. But don’t worry, you can make up for it by replacing coffee with antioxidant-rich tea, fruits, and veggies.

I’m not saying you should quit coffee. I’m simply asking if you have. And how did you feel after?

Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.

If you have an idea for a future "Lauren's List", send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.