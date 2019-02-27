



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis paid a visit to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood to discuss what he is doing in an effort to reform Florida healthcare.

He says the way to do that is to provide more transparent, clear information on the prices of health services to allow patients to make more informed decisions on their health.

That’s why he is endorsing what’s called the Patient Savings Bill.

“It’s marrying the transparency which is great with the ability of patients to actually save with their insurance policy,” DeSantis said.

The legislation proposed by Florida Senator Manny Diaz Jr. would create a shared savings program.

It holds insurers and healthcare providers accountable for their quality of care and costs and it rewards patients for making good decisions on their health.

“If a patient goes on to one of these portals and find something that’s a good deal, that they actually share in the savings. It’s not just that the insurance companies make more money,” DeSantis said.

Memorial healthcare systems was used as an example of what they hope to see across the state a user-friendly portal that shows the price of procedures upfront and breaks it down to specifics for that patient.

“The main issue here is we saw it was fear of the unknown. We needed to find a way to address that,” said the Chief Administrative Officer at Memorial Healthcare.

The hospital’s chief administrative officer says it’s a tool to help those who walk through their doors avoid surprising bills.

The governor says with the bill he’s endorsing, patients will see a lot more of this and says it should take much of the guesswork out of the costs of medical procedures and insurance to access the best care at the best cost.

