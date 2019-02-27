



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Days away from a critical vote, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie made no comment Wednesday on his future.

School board member Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, has asked the board to vote next Tuesday on terminating his contract.

Alhadeff told CBS4 Tuesday night, “I feel there is a sense of urgency. The district is spiraling out of control. It’s a culmination of the failures of the superintendent.”

Alhadeff and other Parkland parents say Runcie lacked a sense of urgency to make critical safety changes after the mass shooting.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter, spoke at Monday’s massive town meeting, asking Runcie, “Why should you stay in your job? This is about security.”

Most school board members declined to comment on the superintendent’s future, although the majority, at least five out of nine, have supported him up until this point.

Dr Rosalind Osgood, one of Runcie’s biggest supporters said Wednesday, “I don’t think he’s done Anything to lose his job. When I got elected I had 12 “F” schools in my district. Now I don’t have any. We have the highest graduation rates we have had in 12 years.”

Outside Parkland, many parents have little to say on the embattled superintendent.

Although those who follow the controversy have mixed views.

One parent said she was happy with the job Runcie had done and hoped politics wouldn’t ruin it while another said he wasn’t happy with Runcie’s tenure even aside from Parkland.