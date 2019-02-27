  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, filed a proposal Wednesday that would block retirement benefits for former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson — the second bill filed this week that goes after the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer.

Gruters filed the proposal (SB 1450) for consideration during the legislative session that starts Tuesday.

Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed a similar measure (HB 1091) on Tuesday.

Peterson has drawn widespread scrutiny and criticism for not entering the school Feb. 14, 2018, as a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members.

Peterson retired after the mass shooting.

The House and Senate bills call for Peterson to lose his benefits in the Florida Retirement System, except for contributions made by Peterson.

