



MIAMI (Hoodline) – According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas was among 2018’s must-visit destinations.

If you’re considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital? It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges.

A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Miami to Nassau in the next few months, and the prices aren’t too shabby.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Cheapest Nassau flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between Miami and Nassau are if you leave on March 23 and return from the Bahamas on March 30. Bahamasair currently has roundtrip tickets for $243.

There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Miami on April 26 and return from Nassau on April 28, Bahamasair can get you there and back for $244 roundtrip.

Top Nassau hotels

To plan your stay, here are some of Nassau’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.

This beachfront resort features a golf course, outdoor pool, a children’s pool, a fitness facility and a hair salon.

The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

There’s also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.

“The food was excellent, the grounds amazing and the experience as a whole was really fun. The water slide through the shark tank was a highlight,” wrote visitor Ryan.

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)

A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, the all-inclusive, adults-only hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city.

Local restaurant picks

Nassau has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Twin Brothers (Nassau)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Nassau’s most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.

“Great place to go eat real Bahamian food,” wrote visitor Daniel. “Definitely try the conch fish. It’s a Bahamian favorite.”

The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport, with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.

Local seafood with a gourmet twist is accompanied by ocean views.

Cafe Matisse (Bank Lane)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, there’s Cafe Matisse.

Filet mignon, unique seafood dishes, and homemade pastas are served in an old Colonial home lined with Matisse prints. An informed staff with exceptional attention to detail tends to guests during their meals.

“Make sure you ask for a table in the picturesque courtyard so you can enjoy beautiful scenery while a team of impeccably trained chefs and servers deliver gourmet dishes, like lobster ravioli and hearty rosemary steaks, that are guaranteed to impress,” wrote reviewer Ramona.

Featured local attractions

To round out your trip, Nassau offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas.

“This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau,” wrote visitor Donna. “The building is beautiful and the exhibits are true Bahamian art.”

Love Beach (Northwest point of New Providence)

Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Then, there’s Love Beach.

A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.

“The name says it all,” wrote visitor John. “This beach is romantic and evocative.”

