



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who barricaded himself inside a home has been taken into custody by Miami police.

Wednesday morning around 4:15 a.m., police said they received a call from a woman requesting help at 202 NE 55th Terrace.

When police arrived, the woman was outside and the man refused to come out.

A SWAT team was called in to assist as a police negotiator made contact with the man.

“Once he knew the SWAT team was out there and was aware that we had the house surrounded, he gave himself up without incident,” said police spokesman.

A firearm was recovered inside the house.

Police say they have a history of domestic violence with the man who has been arrested in the past.