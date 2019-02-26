WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – A zookeeper was injured Tuesday morning by a rhino at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

The 50-year-old zookeeper was hurt during a “routine training session shortly after 9 a.m.,” according to the zoo’s executive director Tony Vecchio. He added that she was injured by the rhino’s horn.

An ambulance took the zookeeper, who was awake, alert, and talking to the hospital.

The rhino has never had an incident at the zoo before.

“He’s 50 years old. He’s Archie, the name of the rhino involved, I think everybody who is a zoo fan knows Archie. He’s been here a long time and is a well-known character here at the zoo,” said Vecchio.

Vecchio stressed that Archie remained in his enclosure the entire time and the public was never in any danger.

Zoo officials say they will do a full investigation in the incident and act on improved safety recommendations.

