



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are continuing to investigate after a woman and a five-year-old child fell to their deaths from a Brickell City Centre high rise.

It happened on Monday after 8 p.m.

Miami Fire Rescue Dispatch says a woman and little boy fell from around the 20th-floor balcony to the 6th floor.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the child was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

Miami Police say it is unclear what happened. At this time, they are calling their deaths “unclassified,” meaning they are not sure how they occurred until they can investigate further.

Police have not confirmed what the relationship was between the woman and the five-year-old.

Miami Fire Rescue originally said that the call came in as a jumper and that the woman was possibly the child’s mother.

Miami police later updated that information and said they had not confirmed the relationship between the two. They are waiting for the homicide investigators report.