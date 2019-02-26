



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors sought and won an increase in bond on Tuesday for a man charged with hate crimes after he reportedly threatened a group of teens on bikes on the Brickell Bridge on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The teens were confronted by Mark Bartlett and his girlfriend on the bridge after they rode their bikes in traffic to protest housing redevelopment in Liberty City. The teens were on a ride as part of their group Bikes Up Guns Down.

Part of the confrontation was captured on cell phone video.

“You just ran over my foot with your tire,” Bartlett’s girl, Dana Scalione, could be heard yelling at one of the teens.

It didn’t take long before things escalated.

Police said Bartlett walked up carrying a gun and started yelling a lot of racial slurs directed at the teens.

The teens’ attorney believes the armed confrontation was a hate crime and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office agreed.

In charging Bartlett, prosecutors utilized the Hate Crimes Enhancement created by the Florida Legislature to provide stiffer penalties for a conviction when an offense was motivated by prejudice.

Bartlett is facing three counts of aggravated assault with prejudice, which is now enhanced to a 2nd degree felony. He is also charged with improperly exhibiting a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm. Both are 3rd degree felonies.

Under the state’s sentencing guidelines, Bartlett would face anywhere between 5 and 55 years behind bars if convicted.

