APOPKA (CBSMiami) – “He was huge.” That is how a Florida woman describes an unwanted visitor in her backyard. It was a very large black bear taking a slow stroll across her yard and right through a fence.

Big bear spotted walking across Florida woman’s backyard near Orlando. (Courtesy: Shana Dragon)

The video, taken by homeowner Shana Dragon, shows the bear lumbering across her backyard in Apopka, just north of Orlando.

Shana told CBSMiami.com she was sitting on her couch holding her two-week old baby when she suddenly heard a loud crash in her backyard.

“I jumped up and I saw the bear walking around,” recalls Shana. “He was just slowly walking from one side of the yard to the next, sniffing the air. Then it took his paw and pushed down the fence and walked right through to the neighbor’s yard.”

Shana says she has never seen a bear in her neighborhood before, but had heard rumors of bears nearby in Wekiwa Springs State Park.

“We live in a community completed gated with a brick fence around the perimeter. I don’t know how it got through the brick wall.

Black bears are shy and generally non-aggressive but they are large animals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Coalition reports that thousands of bears live in Florida.

If you see a black bear, you’re asked to call Florida Fish and Wildlife.

